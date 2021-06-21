BMO Capital Markets Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.86.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.40. 714,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,212. The firm has a market cap of C$827.70 million and a P/E ratio of -46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$4.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

