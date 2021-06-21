Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.54 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

NYSE FDX opened at $285.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

