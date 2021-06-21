Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 154.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

