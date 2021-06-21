Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,158 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $83.68 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

