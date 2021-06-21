Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 32,022 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,070,000 shares of company stock worth $476,244,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

