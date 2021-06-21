BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of 51job worth $80,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,053,000 after purchasing an additional 528,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,519,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $74.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.20. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

