BlackRock Inc. Purchases 106,196 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $76,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,471 shares of company stock worth $9,946,349. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.