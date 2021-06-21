BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.83% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $77,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000.

PTGX stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

