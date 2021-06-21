BlackRock Inc. Has $73.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $73,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.