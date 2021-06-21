BlackRock Inc. Acquires 311,209 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of TimkenSteel worth $79,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TimkenSteel by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

TMST stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

