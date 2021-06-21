BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,389,993 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $73,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,791,281 shares of company stock worth $85,966,057 in the last three months.

CRC opened at $32.59 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

