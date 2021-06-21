Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $8.14 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $519.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00336303 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00135044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00200631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

