Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $41.16

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $720.81 million and approximately $43.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $41.16 or 0.00128602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00336291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00196787 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

