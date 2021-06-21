BitBall Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $922,204.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,031.15 or 1.00088719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

