Bessemer Securities LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.40 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

