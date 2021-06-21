Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.57. 4,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,896. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

