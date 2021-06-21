Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $264.88. 5,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

