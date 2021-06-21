Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,509. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.