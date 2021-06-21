Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.78. 8,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.28. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

