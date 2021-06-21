Bernzott Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $108.97. 8,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,822. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

