Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,829 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up 2.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verint Systems were worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $127,583.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,286.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,849. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

