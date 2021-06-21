Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $31.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,457 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.57% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $65,146.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,640. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

