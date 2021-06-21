Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

