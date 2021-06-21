Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.11

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 14110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.47.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,374,232 shares of company stock worth $67,437,006. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 188,073 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

