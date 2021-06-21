Barclays Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $110.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.37.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

