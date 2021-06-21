Barclays Begins Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIGS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

