Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,376 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Public Storage worth $315,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

NYSE:PSA opened at $298.36 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.