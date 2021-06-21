Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 165,120 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.32% of Assurant worth $284,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $87,725,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assurant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

