Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,280,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $270,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

