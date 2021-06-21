Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $333,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $332,245,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

