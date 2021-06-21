Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of Synchrony Financial worth $345,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

