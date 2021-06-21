Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $299.16 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $299,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $172.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

