Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $259.58 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $259,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.34 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

