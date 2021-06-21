Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,141,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $275,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 577,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 74,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 495,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

