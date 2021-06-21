Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $159.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $162.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

