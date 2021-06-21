Bank of Montreal Can Sells 92,391 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.