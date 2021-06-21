Bank of Montreal Can Sells 68,514 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $91.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.