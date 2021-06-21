Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,122 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $39,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of AJG opened at $137.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

