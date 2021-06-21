Bank of Montreal Can Has $32.88 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $32,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.54 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

