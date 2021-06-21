Bank of America Lowers CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CURI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,974,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.