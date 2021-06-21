Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 332,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 552,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

BSMX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.15. 18,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

