Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 16,700 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 291.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,294,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $13,921,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Alteryx by 18.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,854 shares of company stock worth $3,219,310 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.44. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.