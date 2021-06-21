Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA opened at $88.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

