Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

