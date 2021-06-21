Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $95.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

