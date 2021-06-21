Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.56 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

