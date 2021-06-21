Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $371.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

