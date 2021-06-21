Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 6,487 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,153,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $127.50 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

