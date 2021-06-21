Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,055 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,590,000 after buying an additional 283,488 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.