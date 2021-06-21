Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

